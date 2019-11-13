Yao Ming created the Yao Ming Foundation to build schools in China after the May 2008 earthquakes.
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Literacy, Oceans, Poverty, Water
