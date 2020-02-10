Leonardo founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Leonardo worked with 24 orphaned children from the SOS Children's Village in Maputo, Mozambique for his film, “Blood Diamond”.

DiCaprio has made several films to educate the public about environmental issues, including 11th Hour.

He also serves as the Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pacific Palisades-based Reef Check Foundation.

In 1998, he donated $35,000 towards the “Leonardo DiCaprio Computer Center” at the Los Feliz branch of the Los Angeles Public Library – the site of his childhood home.

On July 7, 2007, DiCaprio was a presenter at the American leg of Live Earth.

He joined Al Gore at the 2007 Oscar ceremony to announce that the Oscars had incorporated environmentally intelligent practices throughout their planning and production processes.

Leonardo DiCaprio, an award-winning actor and a four-time Academy Award nominee, has been an outspoken advocate for environmental issues throughout much of his career. In 1998, at the age of 24, DiCaprio established his foundation with the mission of protecting the Earth’s last wild places and implementing solutions to build a more harmonious relationship between humanity and the natural world. Through grantmaking, public campaigns, and media projects, DiCaprio has worked to bring much-needed attention and funding to three focus areas — protecting biodiversity, ocean and forest conservation, and climate change. Over the last several years, his foundation has rapidly scaled up its grantmaking operation, allocating over $10 million to projects that protect fragile ecosystems and key species around the globe, while also improving the lives of local communities. Recently, he led several innovative fundraising events, raising over $60 million for projects the foundation is developing and supporting. Additionally, in an effort to empower his fans to make a difference, DiCaprio uses digital media to inform and inspire the public, offering them ways to take action on an array of issues – from protecting sharks in California and Elephants in Africa to supporting the transition of our society to clean, renewable energy.

On April 29th, 2017, Leonardo DiCaprio joined the more than 200,000 people who took to the streets in Washington, D.C. calling for action on climate change.