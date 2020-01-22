On Sunday, January 19, Meredith Corporation’s PEOPLE hosted the official Screen Actors Guild Awards Post Awards Gala immediately following the 26th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on a transformed Shrine Auditorium stage. This is the 24th year that PEOPLE has hosted the Gala, which honors the charitable endeavors of actors in their communities.

Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston attend the SAG Awards Post-Awards Gala

Credit/Copyright: Colin Young-Wolf/Invision for PEOPLE Magazine/AP Images

Attendees included SAG Awards winners Jennifer Aniston, Peter Dinklage, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Tony Shalhoub along with SAG Award-winning casts from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Stephanie Hsu, Jane Lynch, Joel Johnstone) and Parasite (Choi Woo-shik, Lee Sun Gyun, Bong Joon-ho, Song Kang Ho, Park So-dam, and Jeong-eun Lee) with the film’s director Bong Joon-ho, and more. Plus SAG Awards nominees Alfie Allen, Madeline Brewer, Julia Butters, Gwendoline Christie, Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks, Allison Janney, Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Eugene Levy, Elisabeth Moss, Kathryn Newton, Lupita Nyong’o, Anna Paquin, Margaret Qualley, Francesca Reale, Winona Ryder, Alexander Skarsgård, Yvonne Strahovski, Taika Waititi, Bradley Whitford and SAG Life Achievement Award presenter Leonardo DiCaprio. Additional guests included America Ferrera, Sarah Hyland, Camila Mendes, Stephen Moyer, Drew Scott, Quentin Tarantino, Rita Wilson and more!

Shannon McIntosh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taika Waititi

Credit/Copyright: AP Images

The theme for this year’s Gala – Cherry Blossom Forest – transported guests into nature with cherry blossom trees featuring various shades of beautiful pink blossoms. Plush furniture, walnut, and pops of pink accents brought the fall forest to life. For the 12th consecutive year, the Gala was designed and produced by Tony Schubert of Event Eleven, a world-class end-to-end production company.

Guests enjoyed a menu created by Wolfgang Puck and musical entertainment provided by DJ Michelle Pesce. Drinks included cocktails featuring Chopin Vodka and Dorda Liqueur and wines by Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants.

At the end of the night, attendees left with a Lug (@luglife) gift bag (Women’s Gondola XL or Men’s Puddle Jumper Duffel) filled with items from Biossance, Bombas, Dr. Bronners, HairMax, Laki Naturals, Lapcos, Life’s Grape, Listerine, Manuka Health New Zealand, Minted, Olloclip, ONE Brands, Patchology, PopSockets, RXBAR, #SeeHer, SiO, SmartSweets, Speck Products, Sweets Party Treats, Talenti, The Best Friend Totes, Trtl and WEN Hair and Body Care by Chaz Dean.

In gratitude to the actors and the entertainment community for their countless hours of volunteer work, Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), will make a grant to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's emergency assistance programs, which helps performing artists in urgent need, including those suffering with cancer diagnoses. PEOPLE and EIF have partnered with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for more than two decades, and Stand Up To Cancer is pleased to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in this way.