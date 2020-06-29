The Australian actress supports a number of charities, has been a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF since 1994, and has been quoted as saying, “I find trying to solve problems and save lives is far more important than my film career.”

Nicole wore a pink wristband at the British première of the movie ‘The Interpreter’ as a tribute to her mother Janelle’s battle with breast cancer.

“I’ve been put in a position where I’ve been given a lot. I think it’s my duty to give something back,” she has said.

Beginning in 2006, Kidman is also a Goodwill Ambassador for UNIFEM.

Guests at her wedding to Keith Urban were asked to donate money to the Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick in lieu of giving them gifts.

A pair of her jeans raised $11,000 at a charity auction for Jeans for Genes.

Kidman received Australia’s highest civilian honour in 2006 when she was made a Companion of the Order of Australia, for “service to the performing arts as an acclaimed motion picture performer, to health care through contributions to improve medical treatment for women and children and advocacy for cancer research, to youth as a principal supporter of young performing artists, and to humanitarian causes in Australia and internationally.”

Kidman was involved with the ‘Little Tee Campaign’ for Breast Cancer Care to design T-shirts or vests to raise money for breast cancer. Kidman’s mother, Janelle, is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed in 1984.

In 2008, Kidman urged people to add their names to a petition at www.saynotoviolence.org to stop the perpetrators of violence against women around the world.