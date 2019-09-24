UNIFEM is the women’s fund at the United Nations. Since 1976 it has provided financial and technical assistance to innovative programmes which foster women’s empowerment and gender equality. Today the organisation’s work touches the lives of women and girls in more than 100 countries. UNIFEM also helps to make sure the voices of women are heard at the United Nations.

UNIFEM has its HQ in New York and works worldwide out of 15 regional and 2 country programme offices.