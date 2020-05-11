Donated items to the Toy Mountain Campaign
Helped raise funds for the Film Foundation through the “Kiss For A Cause” Campaign
Her proceeds from the Legally Blonde 2 Barbie go to the Children's Defense Fund
Charities & foundations supported 24
Reese Witherspoon has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 24
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Women
