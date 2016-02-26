Since 1877 American Humane Association has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in protecting children, pets and farm animals. Today they’re also leading the way in understanding the human-animal bond and its role in therapy, medicine and society.

American Humane Association reaches millions of people every day through groundbreaking research, education, training and services that span a wide network of organizations, agencies and businesses.

The American Humane Association focusses their efforts on four main mission planks:

Humane Intervention™

Their famed Red Star™ teams rescue & shelter animals in crisis and provide lifesaving tips to protect children, families and communities before, during and after disasters. Their Red Star Animal-Assisted Therapy teams are on the ground year-round providing life-healing comfort for children with cancer, the aged, the infirm, and military families impacted by service.

Humane Hollywood™

Their “No Animals Were Harmed®” certification program protects tens-of- thousands of animal actors a year in the entertainment industry, and the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards™ inspire and entertain millions while educating them about the power of the human-animal bond.

Humane Research & Policy™

Anchored by two cutting-edge research institutes – the new Animal Welfare Research Institute and the new Children’s Innovation Institute – their humane research and policy solutions bring participatory, preventive science to communities, with robust solutions that prevent abuse and neglect of the most vulnerable.

Humane Heartland™

Their American Humane Certified® farm animal welfare program provides ongoing outreach to farmers in the implementation of the best humane practices for animals. They are developing a Humane Heartland curriculum for children that will teach new generations of America’s children about sustainable practices and how to treat animals humanely.