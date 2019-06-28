Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels is a personal trainer best known for her appearances on The Biggest Loser and Losing It With Jillian.

Jillian serves as an ambassador for Stand Up To Cancer and the NFL’s Play 60. She also works with military families through the USO, and is a champion of the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a program dedicated to eradicating the childhood obesity epidemic in the United States. In addition, Jillian is a member of the Clinton Global Initiative, working to protect the rights and welfare of children.

Causes supported 16

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, Animals, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Poverty, Refugees, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

