NYCLASS believes in the power of organizing and mobilizing the animal protection voting bloc to move humane legislation.

NYCLASS is a 501©4 non-profit animal advocacy organization committed to ending the inhumane NYC carriage horse industry. NYCLASS advocates for retiring the carriage horses to sanctuary, while modernizing the current industry with a clean and safe alternative to this outdated tradition – the 21st Century Horseless Carriage. Founded in 2008 by a coalition of prominent animal lovers and business leaders, NYCLASS has grown to over 110,000 supporters with activist chapters in all five boroughs.

Animals

