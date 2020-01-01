NYCLASS believes in the power of organizing and mobilizing the animal protection voting bloc to move humane legislation.
NYCLASS is a 501©4 non-profit animal advocacy organization committed to ending the inhumane NYC carriage horse industry. NYCLASS advocates for retiring the carriage horses to sanctuary, while modernizing the current industry with a clean and safe alternative to this outdated tradition – the 21st Century Horseless Carriage. Founded in 2008 by a coalition of prominent animal lovers and business leaders, NYCLASS has grown to over 110,000 supporters with activist chapters in all five boroughs.
Celebrity supporters 43
NYCLASS has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adrien Brody
- Alan Cumming
- Alec Baldwin
- Alicia Silverstone
- Angela Simmons
- Anjelica Huston
- Bill Maher
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Bo Derek
- Calvin Klein
- Carole King
- Chelsea Handler
- Dave Navarro
- Debbie Harry
- Debra Messing
- Dina Manzo
- Gloria Steinem
- Jenna Ushkowitz
- Jillian Michaels
- Joan Jett
- Joanna Krupa
- John McEnroe