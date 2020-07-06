Pamela Anderson
Anderson is honorary director of PETA.

She has been an active animal rights activist since before reaching fame during the Baywatch years.

Alec BaldwinAlicia SilverstoneBill ClintonBlack SabbathBryan AdamsChrissie HyndeCorey FeldmanGeezer ButlerJillian MichaelsJoanna LumleyLeona LewisRicky GervaisRoger MooreRussell SimmonsVivienne Westwood

Causes supported 18

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Emergency services, Environment, Health, Hunger, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Sports, Water, Women

