Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s multimillion-dollar investment in the vegan food industry has just netted him a letter of kudos from PETA Honorary Director Pamela Anderson — and she’s even offering to assist him in going vegan.

“Sensuality includes being engaged in the world and caring about others’ feelings, and nothing is sexier than compassion,” wrote Anderson. "Your recent decision to invest another $100 million in our mushrooming plant-based industries fits that description — and that puts Canada on top when it comes to promoting a humane and healthy diet. On behalf of my friends at PETA, thank you for doing that — please keep it up!

“Your fiscally responsible move not only creates good jobs for Canadians but also spares countless animals a terrible life and death. As COVID-19 has exposed serious health risks associated with factory farms and slaughterhouses, the world needs more sensible leaders like you, who are willing to embrace clean, compassionate, and clever food solutions.

“Were you to drop meat and dairy from your personal diet — which I so hope you will — I would be honored to be your mentor and to suggest some of the tasty, diverse vegan foods proudly produced in Canada.”