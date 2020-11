Edward R. Matthews, CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of New York City (UCP of NYC), and Loreen Arbus, Founder & Chair of Women Who Care, announced today that Susan Lucci, now in her fourth season as star of the hit series “Devious Maids,” Emmy award-winning actress from “All My Children,” and New York Times best-selling author, will return for the fourth consecutive year as host of The 15th Annual Women Who Care Awards Luncheon. More →