Jason Alexander
11
charities
15
causes
44
articles
0
videos

Alexander played poker for United Way of the greater New Orleans area and won $500,000 for the charity.

Alexander is the national spokesman for the Scleroderma Foundation.

Charities & foundations supported 11

Jason Alexander has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adam SandlerAnnie DukeBen AffleckBenji MaddenBoris BeckerBrad PittCharles BarkleyChristina MilianDon CheadleGeorge ClooneyGeorge LopezHoward LedererJason LewisJoel MaddenMatt Damon

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Jason Alexander"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 15

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, Children, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Lupus, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees

Contact Jason Alexander

You can contact Jason Alexander using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Movies, Music, Television, Comedy, Magic, Theater

More fields