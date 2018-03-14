A mission to focus global attention and resources towards putting an end to mass atrocities around the world. Drawing on the powerful voices of artists, activists and cultural leaders, Not On Our Watch generates lifesaving humanitarian assistance and protection for the vulnerable, marginalized and displaced.
This organisation is closely related to the book of the same name, written by Don Cheadle and human rights activist John Prendergast.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 35
Not On Our Watch has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site: