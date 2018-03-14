ENOUGH is a project of the Center for American Progress to end genocide and crimes against humanity. Founded in 2007 with an initial focus on the crises in Sudan, Chad, eastern Congo, northern Uganda, and Somalia, ENOUGH’s strategy papers and briefings provide sharp field analysis and targeted policy recommendations based on a “3P” crisis response strategy: promoting durable peace, providing civilian protection, and punishing perpetrators of atrocities.
How you can help
Being an activist doesn’t mean doing the impossible, it just means doing ENOUGH.
Getting involved can be anything from asking your senator to make Darfur a priority, to hosting a screening of “The Greatest Silence”, to raise awareness about sexual violence against women in the DRC.
To learn five things you can do in fifteen minutes to take action against mass atrocities, go to http://www.enoughproject.org/action.
