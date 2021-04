The B. Riley FBR, Inc. 9th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night returned to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel for a star-studded night of boxing presented by Golden Boy Promotions to benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, and their mission to fund life-changing research, care & awareness for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes, and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise. More →