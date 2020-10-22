Cindy Crawford
21
charities
18
causes
60
articles
1
video

Crawford hosted the 2010 gala dinner for DIFFA: Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alicia KeysBeyoncéCarrie UnderwoodChristie BrinkleyEllen DeGeneresGeorge ClooneyHalle BerryJay LenoJessica AlbaJon Bon JoviJon HammMarcia CrossRay RomanoScarlett JohanssonSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Cindy Crawford"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 18

Abuse, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees

Contact Cindy Crawford

You can contact Cindy Crawford using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Fashion, Television, Movies

More fields