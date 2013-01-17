The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation was founded by Kobe Bryant and is dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need, both domestically and globally. By providing financial resources and developing unique programs, the Foundation strives to strengthen communities through educational and cultural enrichment opportunities.
Causes
At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Education, Family/Parent Support
