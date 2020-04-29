Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc. creates and supports programs that directly improve the health and well being of children.

Ronald McDonald House provides a home for families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

Ronald McDonald Family Room, usually beside pediatric and intensive care units within hospital, provides a place to enjoy a warm meal, talk with other parents and relax.

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile brings cost-effective, high-quality medical, dental and health education services directly to underserved children in rural and urban areas across the globe.