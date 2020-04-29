Actors Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum and Tom Welling, stars of the hit television show “Smallville”, are partnering with Trueheart, a full-service creative agency that specializes in producing global social impact campaigns, and Omaze, the leading online fundraising platform for charity, to host a campaign benefitting Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles.

Join Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum's Virtual Smallville Reunion

For 40 years, the charity has provided free housing, meals and support to families with seriously ill children.

Kreuk, Rosenbaum and Welling have launched an exclusive sweepstakes to give one lucky fan the priceless opportunity to enjoy a virtual hangout to chat about “Smallville” with the cast. The beloved series starred Welling as Clark Kent, Rosenbaum as his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor, and Kreuk as his star-crossed love interest and super-heroine Lana Lang. The winner will get to enjoy the ultimate digital “Smallville” reunion. The sweepstakes runs now until May 27th, 2020 – To learn more and donate for a chance to win, enter at omaze.com/Reunion .

Funds raised from the campaign will be used to help Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles continue to provide quality care and the comforts of home while their children receive treatment. Many of the children at Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles have compromised immune systems from fighting cancer, heart disease and other serious illnesses, and keeping families together during treatment has proven to successfully improve children’s ability to heal.

“I have been a long-time supporter of Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles and have seen firsthand how this incredible non-profit provides a home away from home for families with children being treated at our local children’s hospitals. With volunteer supported programs suspended by the quarantine and a decline in donations due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the charity is in need of support more than ever to continue their vital work,” said Michael Rosenbaum."

“If this global pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we are all connected and we must do everything that we can to ensure that our vulnerable and underserved neighbors are not forgotten. Families with critically ill children should only have to focus on healing their kids, and Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles enables them to do that,” said Kristin Kreuk.

“When Michael said he had a fun idea of how we can ensure one of his favorite charities will get through this crisis, Kristin and I were excited to help. “Smallville” fans are awesome, and we’re honored to host the ultimate digital fan experience for a great cause," said Tom Welling.

“Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles provides housing and meals for 75 families a day. Yet, we strive to do much more. We provide a sense of community filled with love, comfort and support during one of the most difficult times any family should ever endure. COVID-19 has created incredible challenges for our organization and now more than ever, we’re grateful to Michael Rosenbaum who is a loyal supporter of our mission, his wonderful co-stars Kristin Kreuk and Tom Welling, and our friends at Trueheart and Omaze for being champions of our cause,” said Manny Loya, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles.

“We’re grateful to the wonderful Michael Rosenbaum, for answering the call to help and rallying his friends and former co-stars Kristin Kreuk and Tom Welling to raise funds and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles, a cause close to our hearts. Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles is a beacon of hope in our community and a lifeline for families in need, especially during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Amy Malin, Partner at Trueheart.

“We’re so thankful for the celebrities who have partnered with us to offer virtual experiences to support causes that have been impacted by COVID-19. The cast members of Smallville who are offering this virtual reunion for fans will make a huge difference for Ronald McDonald House LA, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this partnership”, said Matt Pohlson, Co-Founder and CEO of Omaze.