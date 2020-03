Beloved Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon are hosting a Prizeo campaign to raise funds and awareness for the charity Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles, which provides free housing, meals and support for families with seriously ill children.

Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon

Ashley and Jared are taking the winner and guest on a double date which includes an exclusive tour of the Bachelor Mansion.

Fans can support Ronald McDonald House LA and enter at Prizeo.com/DoubleDate.