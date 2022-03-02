Wayne Brady
charities
causes
articles
Charities & foundations supported 9

Wayne Brady has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adrian GrenierAndy MurrayAnnie LennoxAnthony AndersonBen ShephardBenji MaddenBig SeanBrad PittBrittany MurphyCheryl TiegsChristian SlaterJack BlackJohn LegendMichael JacksonOlly Murs

Causes supported 14

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking

Theater, Comedy, Television, Movies, Music

