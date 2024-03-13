GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced today that LGBTQ allies Kate Hudson and Chlöe will perform at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 14.

For the fourth consecutive year, Hulu will return as the event’s official streaming destination, furthering its commitment to showcasing LGBTQ stories and storytellers year-round. A special presentation of the Los Angeles ceremony will premiere exclusively on the platform beginning March 29.

Actress, entrepreneur and singer-songwriter, Kate Hudson, will give a special live performance of her new single, “Talk About Love,” at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

“The LGBTQ community has supported and stood by me for as long as I’ve been a performer. It is a privilege to share another facet of my artistry with my nearest and dearest fans, and to expand on my lifelong journey of being an ally,” said Hudson. “Music brings people together and I can’t wait to spread the love and joy with queer people and GLAAD this year.”

Actress and five-time Grammy-nominated recording artist, Chlöe, will perform her newly released song, “FYS,” live for the first time at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, marking her first music release of 2024 and first live performance of the song.

“I am honored to perform my new track ‘FYS’ for the first time at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards,” Chlöe said. “It is so important to me to be an ally and advocate for an organization that for decades has stood for unity, inclusiveness and HumanRights. I do believe that in any community, you have to see yourself in stories and media and I am thrilled to be here to celebrate all the contributions that the LGBTQ community has made in this space. And to be here to celebrate true icons Oprah Winfrey & Niecy Nash-Betts just makes this even that more special!”

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The 35th Annual GLAADMedia Awards in Los Angeles is presented by Gilead Sciences, Google Pixel, and Hyundai Motor America, with Major Sponsor, Hornitos Tequila, Official SponsorsDelta Air Lines, Ketel One Family Made Vodka, and Sony Music Group. The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards LosAngeles official after-party musical performance by David Archuleta is presented by Hyundai Motor America.

Hosted by Wayne Brady, special guests will include Alexandra Shipp (Anyone But You), ALOK, Allison Williams (Fellow Travelers), Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Billy Harris (Ted Lasso), Carmen Carrera, Chili Pepper, Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy, Supergirl, The Way Home), Courtney Eaton (Yellowjackets), Cristo Fernandez (Ted Lasso), Da Brat & Judy, Daniel Franzese (Looking, Mean Girls), David Archuleta, Dylan Mulvaney, Fancy Hagood, Fernando Carsa (Acapulco), G Flip, Greg Mathis, Jr. & Elliott Cooper, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Heather Dubrow (The Real Housewives of Orange County), Isis King (With Love), Jade LeMac, Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jehlani Alladin (Fellow Travelers), Jodi Balfour (Ted Lasso), Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Luxx Noir London (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Mark Indelicato (With Love), Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Meredith Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Loot), Michelle Visage (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Paolo Presta (Spoonful of Paolo), Priyanka (We’re Here), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls, The Sex Lives of College Girls), Robbie Rogers (Fellow Travelers), Salina Es Titties (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Samantha Hanratty (Yellowjackets), Sharon Stone, Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), Shinjiro Atae, Shonda Rhimes (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You), Trace Lysette (Monica), UMI, Victoria Monét (3x Grammy-Winning Artist), Vincent Rodriguez III (With Love), and more.

As previously announced, global media leader Oprah Winfrey will receive the Vanguard Award for her decades long commitment to allyship and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Niecy Nash-Betts will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.During the Los Angeles ceremony, GLAAD will also announce award recipients for LGBTQ representation in categories that span film, TV, news, andSpanish-language media. Earlier this year, GLAAD announced over 300 nominees.