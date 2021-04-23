MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) has announced the star-studded line-up of performers that will join the 19th annual “Night Before” party, which will take place virtually on Saturday, April 24.

Legendary artists including Gary Oldman, D-Nice, The E. Family ft Pete Escovedo, Sheila E., Juan Escovedo, and Peter Michael Escovedo, Macy Gray, and Jeff Ross will deliver memorable musical and comedy moments for guests, who will also be treated to a performance from the night’s host, Wayne Brady. 12-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren will participate in a special segment, highlighting some of her most memorable nominated songs with performances from LeAnn Rimes, El DeBarge, Laura Pausini, and Brandon Victor Dixon. The night will also include special appearances from Lena Hall and Carla Renata.

Funds raised during the iconic evening will be used to support those in the industry who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services, especially during this unprecedented time.

MPTF will also be celebrating the very special honor of receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at this year’s Oscars. This marks the first time an organization will be recognized with this award, after the Board of Governors voted to amend the rules in light of MPTF’s humanitarian efforts in the industry. Jean Hersholt, for whom the award is named, served as president of MPTF for 18 years, from 1938 until his death in 1956. Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, MPTF has been a safety net for entertainment industry members, both working and retired, for the past century by providing social, financial, residential, and health services. As an established lifeline within the entertainment community, MPTF serves as a model for an industry taking care of its own with decades of support from its donors, volunteers, and ambassadors.

Since the pandemic began, MPTF has tripled the number of community members it serves, assisting with financial relief, help with managing basic living expenses and health insurance, and issues around social isolation and loneliness, stress, and anxiety, and has made over 15,000 social work and care calls.

The virtual “Night Before” will be designed and produced by Kerry Brown and his Rolling Live Studios, and MPTF will partner with acclaimed chef Antonia Lofaso for a specially curated VIP pre-event mixer hosted by Billy Harris. This year’s generous presenting sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Penske Media Corporation (PMC), and Target.

The “Night Before,” held annually the night before the Academy Awards has become one of the most coveted invitations in town since its inception in 2003.