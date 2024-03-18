The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards were held in Los Angeles last week.

Kate Hudson performs onstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles

Credit/Copyright: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD

GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced recipients for 16 of this year’s 33 categories for the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The event featured appearances by Billie Joe Armstrong, Dylan Mulvaney, Hannah Waddingham, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jason Sudeikis, JoJo Siwa, Jonathan Bailey, Juno Temple, Liv Hewson, Matt Bomer, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Scott Evans, Sharon Stone, Shonda Rhimes, Sydney Sweeney, Trace Lysette, casts of Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis

Oprah Winfrey received the Vanguard Award, introduced by long-time friends, iconic Chicago performer Chilli Pepper and celebrity host Paolo Presta.

Niecy Nash-Betts received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented by Sharon Stone. The ceremony was hosted by Wayne Brady.

The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will stream on Hulu beginning Friday, March 29.

Casts of Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, Fellow Travelers, and RuPaul’s Drag Race accepted awards in their respective categories. Trace Lysette accepted a GLAAD Media Award in Outstanding Film – Limited Release for “Monica.” Reneé Rapp accepted the award for Outstanding LGBTQ Music Artist.

To open this year’s show, actress and singer-songwriter, Kate Hudson, gave a special live performance of her new single, “Talk About Love.”

Actress and five-time Grammy-nominated recording artist, Chlöe, performed “FYS,” marking her first music release of 2024 and first live performance of the song.

Oprah Winfrey, received GLAAD’s Vanguard Award and was introduced by long-time friends, iconic Chicago performer Chilli Pepper and celebrity host Paolo Presta, said in part: "35 years ago, my brother, Jeffrey Lee, passed away when he was just 29 years old from AIDS. Growing up at the time we did, in the community we did, we didn’t have the language to understand or speak about sexuality and gender in the way we do now. And at the time, I didn’t know how deeply my brother internalized the shame that he felt about being gay. I wish he could have lived to witness these liberated times and to be here with me tonight.

“What I know for sure is that when we can see one another, when we are open to supporting the truth of a fellow human.”

“It makes for a full, rich, vibrant life for us all. And that’s what I wish my brother Jeffrey could have experienced a world that could see him for who he was and appreciate him for what he brought to this world. I am proud to receive this honor. Thank you GLAAD.”

Niecy Nash, upon acceptance of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, introduced by Sharon Stone said, in part: "If I’m honest, I never saw this life for myself. I was always an ally, but now I am a card-carrying member! And I often get asked the question “Niecy, what was it like for you, when you came out”? And I always say, “came out of where, baby”? I was never anywhere to come out of! I didn’t live a sexually-repressed life. I mean I loved boys, until I didn’t! I loved them until I encountered the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met."

“I thank you all for holding space for me, ‘til I figure my terms out. What I do know for sure is that my name is Niecy Nash- Betts and I’m a lover. I will never hide the very thing I was created for.”

GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, introduced by Reneé Rapp, said in part: “Over 500 anti-trans bills have been proposed nationwide this year. And it’s only March. It’s time to get the bullies out. We cannot let up the pressure. We must keep our community moving forward.”

“This is not a fire drill, this is the actual fire.”

The 35th GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles was presented by Gilead Sciences, Google Pixel, and Hyundai Motor America, with Major Sponsor, Hornitos Tequila, Official Sponsors Delta Air Lines, Ketel One Family Made Vodka, and Sony Music Group. The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles official after-party musical performance by David Archuleta was presented by Hyundai Motor America.