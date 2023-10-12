GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis and this year’s host, Frankie Grande, present GLAAD’s fifth annual #SpiritDay Concert, spotlighting some of the music industry’s top performers and emerging queer intersectional artists who are revolutionizing the industry and changing the world.

Proceeds from this historic live music event will amplify GLAAD’s mission to accelerate acceptance and give LGBTQ youth, their parents, educators, allies and more an opportunity to see what’s possible when we lead with acceptance. Powered by Live Nation and The Recording Academy, the annual GLAAD tradition opens to the public for the first time and will feature performances from Lauren Jauregui, VINCINT, The Scarlet Opera, Wayne Brady and more. Hyundai is a Major sponsor of the concert, and M&M’s returns as an Official sponsor.

Started in 2010, #SpiritDay was created as an anti-bullying campaign supporting LGBTQ youth. Spirit Day, celebrated on the third Thursday in October, provides much-needed visibility and creates possibility models for LGBTQ youth who experience bullying at disproportionately high rates. Each year, GLAAD encourages millions of people to go purple for LGBTQ youth. Learn more about #SpiritDay at glaad.org/spiritday.

Tickets are now on sale and available HERE.

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

WHERE:

The Belasco

1050 S Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015