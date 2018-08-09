Providing operating funds and technology enhancement services for 39 member historically black colleges and universities, scholarships and internships for students at about 900 institutions and faculty and administrative professional training.
Over 63 years, the United Negro College Fund has raised more than $2 billion to help a total of more than 350,000 students attend college and has distributed more funds to help minorities attend school than any entity outside of the government.
