R&B/Soul singer.

Patti LaBelle is strongly committed to peace by promoting access to education, access to healthcare, access to housing, access to employment, and access to equality of justice.

On March 26, 2007, LaBelle was honoured with an Excellence in Media Award by GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) for her life-long work for gay and lesbian rights and participation in the fight against AIDS.

On April 29, 2007, LaBelle appeared and sang at the 2007 Fort Lauderdale AIDS Walk in South Florida.

On October 20, 2007 LaBelle appeared as a surprise guest on the Swarovski Fashion Rocks for the Princes Trust Concert.

In March 2008, LaBelle appeared as the Keynote speaker at the 14th Annual Women’s Empowerment Expo in Raleigh, NC.