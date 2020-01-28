Singer and entertainer Britney Spears released her debut album in 1999, entitled ‘Baby One More Time’ which swiftly moved to number one in 15 countries. Since then she has released six more albums, sold over 85 million records and has become a household name around the world. Despite this overwhelming success, she has found ample time to support numerous charities, and even created her own foundation as a way of further giving back.

Having danced since the age of three, the Louisiana native believes deeply in the value of the arts in child development; her own Britney Spears Foundation offers children in long-term hospital care the opportunity to perform and express themselves.

She also supports a number of children’s charities such as the Elevate Hope Foundation, Keep A Child Alive and the Luke Neuhedel Foundation.

Having been brought up in a close knit family with her mother, brother, sister and grandma around her, Britney cherishes the importance of a stable family life. She often talks about the support and love her family gives her and once said “I thank God every day for my family.” This has led her to support the Promises Foundation, the St. Bernard Project and United Way, all of which are focused on giving families from various disadvantaged situations new hope and stable foundations for the future.

Her home county in Louisiana was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and Britney showed immense loyalty to her roots by donating a massive $350,000 to causes supporting the relief efforts. This was also the beginning her support of the charity Music Rising, which aims to give surviving musicians from Louisiana support with their careers.