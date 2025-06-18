North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, hosted their annual “Celebration of Rescue” Gala on Thursday, June 12 at the spectacular TriBeCa Rooftop under the stars, overlooking the shimmering lights of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River.

Howard Stern, Event Chairperson Beth Stern, Event Entertainment Hank Azaria and Event Host Ginger Zee

Credit/Copyright: Amy Mayes Photography

This year’s event drew attendees from all sectors of New York’s animal-loving community and beyond, many of whom have adopted from North Shore Animal League America.

Animal lover/adopter and ABC News Chief Meteorologist/Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee served as the evening’s Host and North Shore Animal League America foster-parent, spokesperson, and Board Member Beth Stern was, once again, the event’s Chairperson.

A rooftop cocktail hour during the evening’s golden hour was followed by the night’s program, which highlighted stories of the dedicated people behind-the-scenes rescuing animals and the heartwarming tales of recovery and adoptions facilitated by Animal League America. SVP of Operations Joanne Yohannan proudly shared her passion for Animal League America’s no-kill mission and the organization’s more than 80 years of leadership in animal welfare.

Actor/Voice Artist Hank Azaria blew the roof off the joint. Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band delivered an amazing setlist of Bruce Springsteen tunes that had everyone up on their feet dancing and singing along to the best of The Boss.

Teri Ahearn, principal of Shell Bank Middle School in Brooklyn received the Crystal Collar Educators’ Award for her work with the Mutt-i-grees Curriculum. This year’s Crystal Collar Corporate Award was presented to Swiffer in recognition of their commitment to Animal League America’s ongoing mission of saving the lives of animals in need.

Among the “bold face names” to stride our blue carpet while cradling adorable, adoptable puppies (and kittens!) in addition to Event Chairperson Beth Stern and her husband, radio legend Howard Stern, Host Ginger Zee and husband WPIX-11 Feature Reporter Ben Aaron, performer Hank Azaria, North Shore Animal League America SVP of Operations Joanne Yohannan, and The Rachael Ray Foundation’s Rachael Ray and John Cusimano, were Actress & Author Ali Wentworth; Actress/Singer Liz Gillies; ABC News’ Will Ganss; Comedian Matt Friend; Comedian Seth Herzog; WPIX-11 Anchor Hazel Sanchez; Comedian Robyn Schall; TV Producer & Personality Brian Balthazar; Fashion Designer Mark Bouwer; and North Shore Animal League America Board Member/Treasurer Don LaRocca, Jr.

Celebration of Rescue sponsors included Northwell Health, Fetch Pet Insurance, Lifeproof with PetProof Technology, Swiffer, MWI Cencora Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Covetrus, IDEXX, Morgan Stanley, Neuberger Berman, Production Solutions, Sanky Communications, The Schick Family, Zeta Global, Antech, Arthur J. Gallegher & Co., Direct Mail Processors, Inc. (DMP), DNL OmniMedia, Jovia Financial Credit Union, OMD USA LLC, Perlman and Perlman, Risk Strategies, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, TPG, Tweezerman, Winters Bros.

In Kind Donations courtesy of Hank and Katie Azaira, Jessa V. & the Fringe, RR Donnelley RRD.