This week, the East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of New York City presented their Spirit of Life Award to raise critical funds and awareness for City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Maria Baum, CD Greene and Gretta Monahan were honored with The Spirit of Life Award, which is presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for more than a century, including compassionate patient care and a commitment to leading-edge scientific research and clinical care.

Due to COVID-19 and the postponement of the 2020 event, the annual celebration took place virtually and was co-hosted by “Today Show” lifestyle contributor, QVC creative director of G.I.L.I. and NY Knicks broadcaster, Jill Martin. Guests were treated to special performances by Kelli O’Hara, who performed “Getting to Know You” and “Cockeyed Optimist,” and Steve Tyrell who performed “On the Sunny Side of the Street.” The event also showcased an exclusive fashion show featuring the CD Greene 2021 Evening Collection. Other celebrity appearances included Katie Couric, Fran Drescher, Linda Fargo, Whoopi Goldberg, Laird Hamilton, Katie Lee Biegel, Carolyn Murphy, Rachael Ray, Gabrielle Reece, Rosanna Scotto, Sherri Shepherd, and Brooke Shields.

“This has been a difficult year, but your presence here is a testament to your support of City of Hope and its mission to cure cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases” said East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League Co-President Lisa Kaye Fuld. “City of Hope touches all our lives, and it was their nationwide collaborations that inspired New Yorkers to form The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye League of New York City more than 60 years ago. My family has been involved with City of Hope for more than six decades and we embrace City of Hope’s credo, ‘There is no profit in curing the body if, in the process, we destroy the soul.’ It has been my honor to lead this chapter, along with my Co-Presidents Honey Cook and Ann Levine. Honey and Ann have been an inspiration to all of us, and we thank you for your wisdom and your years of dedicated support.”

The East End Chapter/Jeanne Kaye league is comprised of 500 New York women led by Co-Presidents Lisa Kaye Fuld, Ann Levine and Honey Cook, and by a talented and dedicated board. The chapter has been raising money for City of Hope for more than 40 years.