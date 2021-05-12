Fran Drescher
Drescher founded the Cancer Schmancer Movement, and authored a book of the same name which chronicles her battle with the disease.

Fran helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Oceans, Philanthropy, Women

