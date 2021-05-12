Drescher founded the Cancer Schmancer Movement, and authored a book of the same name which chronicles her battle with the disease.
Fran helped design and signed a pair of shoes for the Stuart Weitzman charity shoe auction benefiting ovarian cancer awareness and research.
Charities & foundations supported 12
Fran Drescher has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Fran Drescher"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 15
AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Oceans, Philanthropy, Women
Contact Fran Drescher
You can contact Fran Drescher using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)