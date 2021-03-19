For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation (FPS), a nonprofit that serves adult cancer patients and their families, has announced that country stars Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and Jon Pardi will join the already amazing lineup of performances at the upcoming virtual experience on Thursday, March 25th.

The trio joins previously announced performances by Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez; Tony Award nominated actress Laura Osnes; Broadway Veteran Hugh Panaro; and PS22 Chorus of Staten Island. Open to the public, the event, emceed by Julie Chen Moonves will feature appearances by Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Fran Drescher, Maria Bello, and more.

FPS enables cancer patients and their loved ones to strengthen, deepen and unify their relationships by creating unforgettable and lasting respite experiences. The event will pay tribute to the emotional and psychosocial impact cancer has on families and will tell stories of overcoming adversity.

The evening will share stories of resilience, create moments of hope and support families facing cancer.

The event’s honorary chairpersons are Erin and Steven Selcher and Kate & Jerry Hathaway. Dealerweb, Essent and Vault Communications Inc will serve as presenting sponsors. Gold sponsors include ASTM International, Biolumina, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Brandywine Realty Trust, Glanzmann Subaru, Life Celebration by Givnish, The Ma Family, Patriarch Family Foundation, McKenna Snyder LLC and Phillips Corporation.

