Maria Bello is an actress known for her roles on ER, Coyote Ugly, The Jane Austen Book Club, Thank You for Smoking, A History of Violence, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
She is known for her work with the Save Darfur Coalition.
Charities & foundations supported 9
Maria Bello has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Maria Bello"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 16
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Children, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water, Women
Contact Maria Bello
You can contact Maria Bello using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known