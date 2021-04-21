Maria Bello
Maria Bello is an actress known for her roles on ER, Coyote Ugly, The Jane Austen Book Club, Thank You for Smoking, A History of Violence, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

She is known for her work with the Save Darfur Coalition.

Charities & foundations supported 9

Maria Bello has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 16

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Children, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water, Women

