The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) will host its eighth Annual Women Making History Awards on International Women’s Day.

Each year, the event honors a select group of people who have made a significant contribution to their field and serve as an inspiration to women everywhere. The awards will be sponsored by American Airlines, ECOS, Morgan Stanley, Mount Saint Mary’s University Los Angeles, and L’Oréal.

Among those expected to attend are honorees Andie MacDowell, Logan Browning, Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, and Dr. Nancy D. O’Reilly, Presenters Rainey Qualley and Camille Winbush, Special Guests Maria Bello, Brianna Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Angelique Cabral, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Brenna D’Amico, India de Beaufort, Torrey DeVitto, Frances Fisher, Edy Ganem, Anna Hopkins, Sharon Lawrence, Mercedes Mason, AJ Michalka, Aly Michalka, Angel Parker, Sara Rue, Keala Settle, Jade Tailor, Anneliese Van der Pol, Shantel VanSanten, and many more!

Founded in 1996, the National Women’s History Museum is the nation’s only women’s history museum and the most recognized institution dedicated to uncovering, interpreting, and celebrating women’s diverse contributions to society. A renowned leader in women’s history education, the Museum brings to life the countless untold stories of women throughout history, and serves as a space for all to inspire, experience, collaborate, and amplify women’s impact—past, present, and future.

WHEN: Sunday, March 8, 2020

WHERE: Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049