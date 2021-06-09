AnnaLynne McCord
14
charities
22
causes
51
articles
3
videos

AnnaLynne McCord is an American actress who is known of her portrayals as Eden Lord on Nip/Tuck and Naomi Clark on 90210.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

BeyoncéChelsea HandlerIan SomerhalderJoel MaddenJon HammJonas BrothersKevin JonasKirsten DunstKristen BellLady GagaLaura Linda BradleyOlivia MunnRachel BilsonRihannaSusan Sarandon

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "AnnaLynne McCord"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 22

Abuse, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Emergency services, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

Contact AnnaLynne McCord

You can contact AnnaLynne McCord using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields