Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna has time and again proven her dedication to helping children in need, and created her Believe Foundation in 2006 to help terminally ill children.

In partnership with charities across the nation, Rihanna has performed a number of concerts to raise funds for both those charities and the Foundation. After her performances, she met children from the local charities, signing autographs and posing for pictures with her young fans.

The Barbadian-born star explains her reasons for starting the Foundation, “When I was young and I would watch television and I would see all the children suffering, I always said: when I grow up, I want to help.”

From taking time out for little acts of kindness, such as signing a games console for an auction benefiting Mission Australia, her commitment to helping children has extended to becoming a 2007 Cartier LOVECHARITY Bracelet Ambassador, performing at Madonna's Raising Malawi/UNICEF fundraiser, and even using her fame to help a mother of two find a bone marrow donor.

What’s more, the sultry singer also finds time to support charities which focus on disaster relief, AIDS and environmental issues.

Rihanna performed ‘Umbrella’ at the DKMS gala at Capitale in NYC in 2007.

She also performed at charity concert for Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, and met some of the organization’s Small Miracle kids & staff.