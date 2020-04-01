The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) today announced that an additional $1 million in grants towards COVID-19 response efforts will be matched by Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF).

The funds, totaling a combined $2 million between the two foundations, will support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Last week, CLF announced $5 million in grants to on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of the coronavirus response to protect and prepare vulnerable and marginalized communities in the United States, Caribbean and in Africa for whom the full impact of the pandemic is still to come. This new round of emergency funding will support a variety of efforts led by organizations including the Mayor’s Fund for L.A., Fund for Public Schools, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Immigration Coalition.

Specifically, funds will support:

Offering daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders;

Providing learning materials for the over 20,000 children and youth learning in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents.

Ensuring child-care centers are clean, have smaller clusters of children and that all personnel are protected;

Supporting the expansion of home delivered meals for the elderly and meals for homeless populations in emergency shelters;

Providing emergency economic support and the expansion of rights for immigrants and undocumented workers,

Advocating for free testing and treatment for all New Yorkers, regardless of status; and

Provision of legal support to protect members of marginalized populations, including advocating for people to be released from jail and detention, encouraging voting and civic engagement during the COVID-19 response period and protecting immigrant communities.

Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said, “There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

Gloria Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation said, “In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education. The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

Over the past five years, CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world’s most devastating natural disasters, and the organization has seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of not being prepared. As a result, the foundation is committed to quickly getting ahead of the outbreak in order to protect as many frontline health workers and marginalized communities as possible.

With the organization’s focus on efforts surrounding the COVID-19 response, CLF also announced today that it has decided to postpone this year’s annual Diamond Ball.

Founded in 2012 by Rihanna, the Clara Lionel Foundation works with community-based leaders and organizations around the world innovating high-impact approaches to education and emergency response and preparedness.