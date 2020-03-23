The Clara Lionel Foundation announced today that it has given $5 Million to COVD-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe.

CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities – helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come.

Over the past five years CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world’s most devastating natural disasters, and they have seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of not being prepared.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities—those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.” said Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation.

CLF’s funding to bolster the coronavirus response efforts is being channeled through our partners at Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others. CLF is supporting those on the frontlines in the U.S. but also in the areas of the world that will be hardest hit by this virus in the weeks to come.

Funds will support:

Local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States;

Acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities;

Protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe;

Healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response;

Distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

CLF believes that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness. Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast and the time to act is now.

Founded in 2012 by Rihanna, CLF works with community-based leaders and organizations innovating high-impact approaches to education and emergency response and preparedness across the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Clara Lionel Foundation will continue to be engaged in COVID-19 response efforts and donations can be made via their website here.