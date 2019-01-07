DoSomething.org makes the world suck less. One of the largest orgs for young people and social change, our 2.5 million members tackle campaigns that impact every cause, from poverty to violence to the environment to literally everything else. Any cause, anytime, anywhere.
DoSomething.org received a $2 million grant from Google.org in 2014 to support its innovative work leveraging technology to inspire teens to do more volunteer work.
Celebrity supporters 91
DoSomething.org has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
