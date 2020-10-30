Kerry was a celebrity supporter at UNTIL THE VIOLENCE STOPS: NYC, a festival presented by V-Day.

Washington gathered a team for the 2007 Lee National Denim Day, supporting the Women’s Cancer Programs of the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Kerry adopted one of the worst US schools in 2012 to try to turn it around with a new Turnaround Arts initiative by the government.

Kerry is a Baby2Baby Angel and a Giving Tree Honoree.