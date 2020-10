Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, Shaquille O'Neal, Amy Schumer, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Benson team up for a ‘Ballot Blaster’ Zoom workout video, titled “Exercise That Vote” encouraging citizens to get out to vote for the upcoming election.

In partnership with ExerciseThatVote.org (powered by Register2Vote) the video aims to encourage as many Americans as possible to register before their state deadlines.