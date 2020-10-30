Orlando Bloom
20
charities
21
causes
86
articles
4
videos

Orlando Bloom is an Ambassador for UNICEF.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxBonoBrad PittCameron DiazCharlize TheronCourteney CoxDavid ArquetteEdward NortonEllen DeGeneresEva LongoriaGwyneth PaltrowHannah SimoneHeidi KlumPierce BrosnanSalma Hayek

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Orlando Bloom"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 21

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water, Women

Contact Orlando Bloom

You can contact Orlando Bloom using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Fashion, Television, Movies

More fields