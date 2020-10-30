Orlando Bloom is an Ambassador for UNICEF.
Charities & foundations supported 20
Orlando Bloom has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Orlando Bloom"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 21
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water, Women
Contact Orlando Bloom
You can contact Orlando Bloom using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Theater, Fashion, Television, MoviesMore fields →