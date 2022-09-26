Malala Fund

Inspired and led by Malala's example, the Malala Fund works to break the cycle of poverty and empower girls through education.

BE THE FIRST TO SEE #THELAST
#TheLast child to work in a factory.
#TheLast girl forced into early child marriage.
#TheLast innocent child to lose their life in war.
#TheLast child out of school.

Stand with Malala to begin to see the end in 2015

How you can help

Join Malala here.

Causes

Children, Education, Human Rights, Women

Celebrity supporters 18

Malala Fund has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

Insights

Activity
Social reach
Google trends for "Malala Fund"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...