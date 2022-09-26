Inspired and led by Malala's example, the Malala Fund works to break the cycle of poverty and empower girls through education.
BE THE FIRST TO SEE #THELAST
#TheLast child to work in a factory.
#TheLast girl forced into early child marriage.
#TheLast innocent child to lose their life in war.
#TheLast child out of school.
Stand with Malala to begin to see the end in 2015
