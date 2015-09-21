Free The Children is a children’s charity organization founded in 1995 by children’s rights advocate Craig Kielburger, who was only 12-years-old at the time. The organization builds schools in developing countries. It also provides alternative income projects as well as school and health kits to people in developing rural areas. Free The Children was inspired by the death of Iqbal Masih, a twelve year old carpet factory laborer who spoke out against his working conditions and received help from the Bonded Labour Liberation Front of Pakistan. The organization has partnered with the United Nations, Me to We Style, National Bank Financial, and Oprah's Angel Network.