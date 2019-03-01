Danny Glover
Actor, producer and humanitarian Danny Glover has been a commanding presence on screen, stage and television for more than 25 years. Glover’s film credits range from noted movie roles in Color Purple, Witness, and the blockbuster Lethal Weapon franchise to smaller independent features, some of which Glover also produced. Glover has also gained respect for his wide-reaching community activism and philanthropic efforts, with a particular emphasis on advocacy for economic justice, and access to health care and education programs in the United States and Africa.

Glover was named ambassador to the United Nations Development Program in 1998.

Danny is on the Board of Directors for the Black AIDS Institute.

Causes supported 10

AIDS & HIV, Children, Creative Arts, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Oceans, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking

