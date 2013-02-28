Treatment Action Campaign

Campaigning for treatment for people with HIV. The charity’s efforts have resulted in many life-saving interventions, including the implementation of country-wide mother-to-child transmission prevention and antiretroviral treatment programmes.

The TAC also runs a treatment literacy campaign: this is a training programme on the science of HIV treatment and prevention.

Causes

AIDS & HIV

