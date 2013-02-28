Campaigning for treatment for people with HIV. The charity’s efforts have resulted in many life-saving interventions, including the implementation of country-wide mother-to-child transmission prevention and antiretroviral treatment programmes.
The TAC also runs a treatment literacy campaign: this is a training programme on the science of HIV treatment and prevention.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 48
Treatment Action Campaign has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson
- Alfre Woodard
- Anastacia
- Angélique Kidjo
- Annie Lennox
- Anthony Anderson
- Beth Orton
- Beverley Knight
- Bill Clinton
- Blair Underwood
- Bonnie Raitt
- Carlos Santana
- Céline Dion
- Chris Rock
- Cicely Tyson
- Danny Glover
- Denzel Washington
- Desmond Tutu
- Dido
- Eric Benet
- Erykah Badu
- Faith Hill
- Fergie
- Forest Whitaker
- George Lopez
- Gillian Anderson
- Gladys Knight
- Isobel Campbell
- Jackson Browne
- Jimmy Jean-Louis
- Joss Stone
- Jurnee Smollett
- KD Lang
- KT Tunstall
- LaTanya Richardson
- Madonna
- Martha Wainwright
- Melissa Etheridge
- Morgan Freeman
- Nikka Costa
- Pink
- Quincy Jones
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Sarah McLachlan
- Shakira
- Shingai Shoniwa
- Sugababes
- The Roots
