Kept her World On Fire video simple, and donated $150,000, the money that would normally be needed to make a music video, to a variety of charities.
In addition to her personal artistic efforts, she founded the Lilith Fair tour showcasing female musicians which raised over $7 million for local and national charities over its 3 years and in 2002 founded her non-profit organization the Sarah McLachlan School of Music. The school provides free afterschool music education for at-risk and underserved kids who otherwise would have no access to music programming. From an early age, music provided Sarah with the tools she needed to navigate the challenges she faced in her life so she recognizes how important it is for every child to have those same opportunities.
