Keep Music Alive, the music education non-profit organization, today announced that Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated star Matthew Morrison will serve as the official spokesperson for the 5th Annual Kids Music Day.

Matthew is best known for his role as Will Schuester on the FOX television show Glee from 2009-2015, as well as award-winning projects on Broadway, including Hairspray, The Light In The Piazza, and Finding Neverland. Matthew is also a recording artist with 3 studio albums including “Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison” released on Walt Disney Records earlier this year.

The 5th Annual “Kids Music Day” will be celebrated on Friday October 2nd, 2020. Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with music schools, music stores and other music organizations around the world to hold special events that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. The goal is to highlight the importance of including music in children’s education. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, free music lessons, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives, kids open mics and more. Due to the ongoing pandemic, virtual events and promotions for Kids Music Day will include live-streamed performances and open mics for kids, free online lessons, virtual instrument petting zoos (think musical Show & Tell), online instrument clinics and Kids Music Day sales on select instruments, accessories and lesson programs.

“This year has presented many challenges, and I’m very thankful for music and its ability to bring positivity to my family’s life,” Morrison states. “I know firsthand just how valuable an introduction to the arts can be, and because of that, I’m here to support my friends at Keep Music Alive to celebrate Kids Music Day. Our hope is to encourage kids and their parents to tap into the arts to find the relief, joy, and inspiration that playing music can offer.” – Matthew Morrison

Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:

Matthew Morrison, Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey

Kids Music Day is also being supported by numerous music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D’Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music & Sound Retailer, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Remo Percussion and Rock Out Loud LIVE. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to begin their own musical journey.

Kids Music Day is one of two international music holidays founded by Keep Music Alive. In March 2020, Keep Music Alive partnered with over 750 music school and music retail locations in 15 countries to offer free lessons to new students (children & adults) as part of the 6th Annual Teach Music Week. Some of the largest music chains in the nation participate in Kids Music Day & Teach Music Week with many of their locations including Music & Arts, Guitar Center, Kindermusik, Music Together, Gymboree, Long & McQuade, Bach to Rock and the legendary School of Rock.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501c3 organization dedicated to promoting the value of music.