The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) recently hosted their annual Pro-Am Tennis & Golf Tournament in South Florida.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform at Prostate Cancer Foundation Event

The tournaments were a part of a five-day event that combines the 2024 Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues and annual PCF Pro-Am Tournaments.

The Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues in Palm Beach took place over three days, which included the annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament; and concluded with three days of events in Miami. The first night in Palm Beach saw a Gala Dinner honoring John and Daria Becker Barry and the Barry Family in recognition of their efforts to accelerate new life-saving treatment options for prostate cancer patients held at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum with world-renowned mentalist Oz Pearlman and a special musical performance by Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

Some notable attendees included: Mike Milken, Bill Koch, John Paulson, Howard Cox, Jenny Johnson, Cliff and Debbie Robbins, Larry Leeds and Ginger Feuer Leeds, Helmy Eltoukhy, Jim Gordon, Joe and Michelle Jacobs, Kneeland Youngblood, Alicia Dahill, Herbie Wertheim, Gina Carithers, Chris and Katia Oberbeck, Ed and Brooke Garden, Monica Seles, Igor Tulchinsky, Kosj Yamoah, Colin McNish, John Hope Bryant and Chaitra Bryant.

Benefactors for the 2024 Palm Beach event included: Ed and Brooke Garden, Mackenzie Price, Ted and Dani Virtue, Bill Acquavella, Dr. Michael and Tricia Berns, Howard and Wendy Cox, Jim and Andrea Gordon, Robert Rosenkranz, Janice Aron, Matt and Marisa Brown, Chuck and Theresa Davidson, Jason and Jeffrey Hirsch, Dominic Hughes, Joe and Michelle Jacobs, Jonathan Klein, Larry and Ginger Leeds, Dean and Marianne Metropoulos, Chris and Katia Oberbeck, Arik and Naomi Ruchim, Kimberly Strauss, Steve and Lisa Tananbaum.

Guests were invited to attend a variety of salons on topics similar to those covered at the Global Conference, but in much smaller, more intimate landmark settings and stunning private homes. Guests were able to attend more than 20 sessions, with over 120 interesting panelists.

All proceeds from the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and the Golf Tournament funded PCF’s promising and innovative research efforts for the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer, and to help extend and improve the lives of all cancer patients:

• Young Investigators: PCF has launched and supported the careers of many scientists whose work has led to 15 new FDA-approved treatments. Since the creation of the PCF, the organization has funded over $82 million to 410 young investigator in sixteen countries and counting and their work has led to four Nobel prizes in Medicine.

• VA Partnership: providing best-in-care treatments for our U.S. veterans

• Team Science: PCF Challenge Award Teams continue to produce scientific breakthroughs and serve as a role model for other disease-specific foundations.

• The Cutting Edge of Research: By focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome and nutrition science, discoveries in PCF-funded research have been highly leveraged in diagnosing and treating more than 70 other cancers.

Following the Gala on Friday night, the 2024 PCF Pro-Am finals took place on Saturday afternoon at The Breakers. Players as well as spectators enjoyed some great matches. After a competitive day, this year’s winners included Pat Davidson(Champion – Group 1), Janice Aron Runner-Up – Group 1), Giselle Asplundh (Champion – Group 2) and Joe Jacobs (Runner-Up – Group 2).