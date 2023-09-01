The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) 23rd Annual Gala in the Hamptons took place at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, NY.

Adam Lambert Performs at The Prostate Cancer Foundation's 2023 Annual Gala

Credit/Copyright: BFA / David Benthal

The summer benefit supported the Annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and celebrated the millions raised and achievements made in the past 30 years through PCF. Founder Michael Milken and The Gala in the Hamptons weekend hosts and sponsors welcomed guests to enjoy, engage and be entertained while helping to fund groundbreaking discoveries in cancer research.

The gala began with a lively cocktail reception as distinguished guests and athletes entered the breathtaking Parrish Art Museum terrace. Total Sponsorships and ticket sales were valued at $1.25 million. In addition to this, the live auction was swift, raising more than $5.6 million for the Foundation’s work.

The lavish dinner party gave way to special musical performances from multi-award-winning Adam Lambert. This celebration set the tone for the weekend leading up to the finals of the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament.

Along with the activities associated with the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament, guests were treated to by-invitation-only Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues that covered a range of current topics of interest in private homes throughout the Hamptons. The tennis tournament began on Saturday at private courts and concluded with the finals on Sunday afternoon at the Raquet Lounge at Southampton.

Notable Attendees included: Michael Milken, Wilbur Ross (Former US Secretary of Commerce), Hilary Geary Ross, John Paulson, Alina De Almeida, Igor Tulchinsky, Stephen Ross, Lin Connelly, Steven Mnuchin (Former US Secretary of the Treasury), Jim Coleman, Nouriel Roubini, Simone Friedman, Bonnie Pfeifer Evans, Larry Leeds, Ginger Leeds, Candace Bushnell, Avery Price, Jessica Price, Zenobia Godschalk, Mackenzie Price, Cindy Jensen, Samia Morgan, Emily Church, Dr. Charles Ryan, Gina Carithers, Dr. Scott Tagawa, Jeff Greene, Mei Sze Greene, David Paterson (Former NY Governor), Mary Paterson.

This year’s participating tennis professionals included Tommy Haas, John Lloyd, Daniel Nestor, Cyril Saulnier, Ashley Fisher, Sander Gille, Scott Lipsky, Amer Delic, Jason Pinsky, Jared Palmer, Treat Huey, JC Argone, Don Johnson, Guillermo Canas, Max Schnur, Alex Bogomolov, Wayne Odesnik, Rick Leach, Robert Kendrick and Joran Vliegen.

Proceeds from the weekend will support the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s funding of the world’s most promising cancer research, including PCF’s Young Investigator program which has transformed how medical research is conducted over the past three decades. Discoveries by hundreds of PCF investigators at more than 220 institutions have driven breakthrough treatments in prostate and more than 70 other cancers.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation, founded in 1993, is dedicated to discovering groundbreaking cancer research programs thanks to the steadfast commitment from the organization’s members, research scientists and supporters.